Saturday night fever: New Canaan football hosts Greenwich under the lights at Dunning

John Marinelli left the New Canaan football program in 2015 to begin work on re-establishing the Greenwich Cardinals as an FCIAC and state powerhouse.

During his first match-up against his former team the hype machine dubbed the game “The Marinelli Bowl,” setting it up as a family affair between the son and the father, New Canaan’s Lou Marinelli.

The most important thing the hype may have missed, and a fact which both coaches would likely attest to, is that the game is about the players first.

“It really shouldn’t be about the coaches,” Lou Marinelli said during a Ram practice this week. “It’s about the kids. It’s about two good programs squaring off, with good kids, and hopefully it’ll be a great game. It got moved to Saturday night, so a lot of people can come and see it, so it should be fun.”

