Meet The Captains: Sophia Ruelle, Greenwich Girls Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Sophia Ruelle, Greenwich

School Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Center back

Extracurricular Activities: National Honors Society, German Honors Society, Entrepreneurship club, work, Arch Street Volunteer

Head coach Simon Rumbold: “Standout senior sweeper who reads the game very well and is capable of starting attacks through her distribution out of the back.”