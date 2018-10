NEW CANAAN — Greenwich’s start to Saturday night’s showdown against FCIAC football rival was like a dream, as it scored 21 points during the first 5 minutes, 16 seconds of play.

For the Rams, it was a nightmare.

A lightning fast beginning, in which it scored 21 unanswered points, ignited Greenwich to a 42-14 victory, before a near packed house at Dunning Field.

Click here for more

-----