Football – Greenwich 42, New Canaan 14

Greenwich 21-7-7-7 42
New Canaan 0-14-0-0 14
First Quarter
G – Lance Large 23-yard pass from Gavin Muir (Ben Howarth kick)
G – Muir 1-yard. run (Howarth kick)
G – Stephen Bennett 32-yard pass from Muir (Howarth kick)
Second Quarter
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 17-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Nick Radman kick)
NC – O’Connell 19-yard pass from Pyne (Radman kick)
G – Muir 4-yard run (Howarth kick)
Third Quarter
G – Tysen Comizio 29-yard pass from Muir (Howarth kick)
Fourth Quarter
G – Comizio 4-yd. run (Howarth kick)