Football – Greenwich 42, New Canaan 14

Greenwich 21-7-7-7 42

New Canaan 0-14-0-0 14

First Quarter

G – Lance Large 23-yard pass from Gavin Muir (Ben Howarth kick)

G – Muir 1-yard. run (Howarth kick)

G – Stephen Bennett 32-yard pass from Muir (Howarth kick)

Second Quarter

NC – Quintin O’Connell, 17-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Nick Radman kick)

NC – O’Connell 19-yard pass from Pyne (Radman kick)

G – Muir 4-yard run (Howarth kick)

Third Quarter

G – Tysen Comizio 29-yard pass from Muir (Howarth kick)

Fourth Quarter

G – Comizio 4-yd. run (Howarth kick)

Leave a Comment