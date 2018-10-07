Greenwich football overpowers New Canaan 42-14 at Dunning

Saturday night’s Greenwich-New Canaan showdown was hyped as a heavyweight battle of two premier FCIAC football programs.

And for the 3,000-plus fans that packed Dunning Field, the Cardinals essentially scored a first-round knockout, racing out to a 21-0 first quarter lead en route to a 42-14 rout of the Rams.

“That was a butt-kicking,” New Canaan head coach Lou Marinelli told the Advertiser. “They were like a machine. You can’t make mistakes against a team like that. They jumped right on us and never looked back. We could have given them a game, but I don’t even know what to say. Give them all the credit — that may be the No. 1 team in the state.”

