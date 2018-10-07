Boys Soccer Standings Update: Unbeaten Danbury leads FCIAC playoff hunt

The Danbury Hatters are the last remaining unbeaten team in FCIAC boys soccer, as the season turns the corner into the home stretch of the playoff race.

The Trumbull Eagles, who had been atop the standings, suffered their first loss of the season in a 1-0 nailbiter to the Greenwich Cardinals on Thursday. That opened the door to first place for Danbury, and the Hatters took advantage, edging Stamford 1-0 and leaping past the Eagles to the top of the ladder.

Danbury is 6-0-4 with 22 points and faces a tough challenge on Monday, Oct. 8, when it hosts the Norwalk Bears at 6 p.m. Norwalk trails Danbury by just three points and is currently tied for fourth place.

The playoff race is a real traffic jam at this point, as just four points separate the top seven teams. Wins are worth 3 points in the standings, and ties are worth 1, so four points can be made up in a hurry.

The Staples Wreckers and Trumbull are tied for second place with 20 points apiece, with Trumbull ranked higher based on its win over Staples earlier this season. The Eagles also have a game in hand over the Wreckers, so they have more possible points remaining.

Norwalk and Ludlowe are next with 19 points, followed by Greenwich and Warde in sixth place with 18 points apiece. Darien, which has 15 points, would be the eighth and final seed if the playoffs began today.

Just outside the bubble are the Westhill Vikings with 13 points, and Brien McMahon, Stamford and St. Joseph with 11 apiece.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Playoff Race as of Saturday, Oct. 6 (Top 8 qualify)

Teams

Record Points Tiebreakers 1 Danbury 6-0-4 22 2 Trumbull 6-1-2 20 Trumbull def. Staples 3 Staples 6-2-2 20 4T Norwalk 6-1-1 19 4T Ludlowe 6-2-1 19 6T Greenwich 6-3-0 18 6T Warde 5-1-3 18 8 Darien 4-3-3 15 9 Westhill 4-4-1 13 10T McMahon 3-4-2 11 10T St. Joseph 3-4-2 11 10T Stamford 3-4-2 11 13 Ridgefield 3-6-1 10 14 Wilton 2-4-3 9

Here’s the schedule for Monday, Oct. 8:

Staples at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Warde at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Darien at Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.

Norwalk at Danbury, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Wilton at Central, 6 p.m.

New Canaan at Brien McMahon, 6:30 p.m.