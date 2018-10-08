Meet The Captains: Dylan Pomer, Warde Boys Cross Country

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Dylan Pomer, Warde

School Year: Senior

Sport: XC/Track

Position: Distance runner

Extracurricular Activities: A part of the Geography Club at Warde

Head Coach Tim Foster: “An influential leader who races at a high level and encourages his teammates to do the same.”