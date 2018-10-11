Meet The Captains: Emily Gaeta, New Canaan Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Emily Gaeta, New Canaan

School Year: Senior

Sport: Field hockey

Position: Goalkeeper

Other sports: Club field hockey

Extracurricular activities: Girl Scouts

Head Coach Kelly Marks: “I know that I can count on her to save the initial shot and the rebound shot. She’s got a good voice, she knows what she’s talking about, and she knows what she wants.”