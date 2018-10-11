Meet The Captains: Celia Sokolowski, New Canaan Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Celia Sokolowski, New Canaan

School Year: Senior

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Forward

Other sports: Spring and Winter Track

Extracurricular Activities: National Charity League, Girl Scouts, GET OUT doors club co-president

Head Coach Kelly Marks: “Celia is that player who probably hasn’t gotten as much recognition as others, but she’s solid in everything that she does. She moves the ball very well in the field, she knows how to transition it and she knows how to get through people.”