Meet The Captains: Brielle Connelly, New Canaan Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Brielle Connelly, New Canaan

School Year: Senior

Sport: Field hockey

Position: Forward

Other Sports: Plays for New Canaan’s varsity lacrosse team and club field hockey for AGH

Extracurricular Activities: Co-chair for the Turkey Trot, a local 5k to benefit the Open Door homeless shelter. Co-leader for Cooking for a Cause, a club at New Canaan High School. Member of the St.Aloysius youth group.

Head Coach Kelly Marks: “On the field, she’s fast and she’s fierce and she’s looking to finish up front. A lot of the girls see that in her and they want to be a part of that. She’s the type of person you put on the field and you know she’s going to give 110% all the time.”