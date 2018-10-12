FCIAC cross country championships moved to Thursday, October 18

The date for the FCIAC cross country championship meet has been changed to Thursday, Oct. 18, due to wet course conditions at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

The course was inspected after last night’s rain, and it has been determined that if there are no heavy rains between now and the meet date, the course will be usable on Oct. 18. The original date was Wednesday and the extra day will allow the course more time to dry.

If the course in Waveny Park is not usable for Thursday, the championships will be moved to Wilton’s course in Allens Meadows Park. That decision will be made no later than Tuesday.

Any updates will be posted at FCIAC.net as soon as they are available.