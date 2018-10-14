Meet The Captains: Bruce Ferguson, Darien Football

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Bruce Ferguson, Darien

School Year: Senior

Sport: Football

Position: Defensive back

Other Sports: Lacrosse

Extracurricular activities: Challenger Baseball

Head Coach Rob Trifone: “Blake Cellar and Bruce Ferguson both play in our secondary and they’ve been doing a great job. All four of my captains, and all of my seniors, too, lead by doing. It’s not the most vocal group, but they don’t have to be. When you’re up front in sprints and things like that, it’s enough said.”