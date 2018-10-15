McMahon rolls past Norwalk

NORWALK — The connection between McMahon’s Peyton McNamara and Chloe Ortolano was too much for Norwalk to overcome.

The former registered two goals and two assists while the latter chipped in with two goals and an assist to lift the Senators to a 4-0 FCIAC victory over their city rivals on Monday night at Testa Field.

“They work really well off of each other,” McMahon head coach Angelo Tsingerliotis said of his dynamic playmakers. “They know where each other is at all times and they also work on getting others involved, too. They make everyone around them better.”

