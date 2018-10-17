2018 FCIAC Cross Country Championship Race Schedule

The FCIAC cross country championship meet will be held in New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Spectator parking will be at the Waveny Pool parking lot as well as other identified lots in the park. Access to the park may also be limited for cars depending on traffic.

FCIAC Cross Country Championships Race Schedule

Course opens for inspection, 1:30

Coaches meeting at finish line, 2:00

Boys Freshman (1.5 miles), 2:15

Girls Freshman (1.5 miles), 2:30

Boys Varsity (5K), 2:50

Girls Varsity (4K), 3:20

Boys Junior Varsity (5K), 3:50

Girls Junior Varsity (4K), 4:20

Awards Ceremony at Waveny Pool, 5:00

Note: The top 15 finishers in the boys and girls varsity races will receive All-FCIAC First Team honors.