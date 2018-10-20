FCIAC boys and girls soccer playoff races going down to the wire

The FCIAC boys and girls soccer season is less than a week away from the playoffs and there is still much to be determined as we head into the last round of games.
There was a full slate of boys soccer games, as well as two girls soccer contests, Saturday and here’s a look at the results and the impact on the standings.
For the complete standings, click here for boys soccer, or here for girls soccer.
Ludlowe 2, Norwalk 1
Ludlowe gets key win over Norwalk and clinches playoff berth. Norwalk falls from 4th to 7th.
Trumbull 2, Central 1
Trumbull’s win puts Eagles in first place with one game to play. Trumbull plays at Danbury and the winner will be the No. 1 seed. With a tie, Trumbull is No. 1.
Staples 1, New Canaan 0
Staples edges New Canaan and jumps from 6th to 4th place.
Brien McMahon 3, Warde 2
Brien McMahon moves inside the playoff bubble with a big win. McMahon is tied with Darien but has edge based on its 3-1 win over the Wave on Sept. 21.
Greenwich 7, Trinity 0
Greenwich’s shutout of Trinity moves Cardinals from 5th place to 3rd.
Wilton 8, Stamford 0
Wilton gets its fourth win.
Westhill 5, Ridgefield 0
The Westhill Vikings stay alive in the FCIAC playoff race with a shutout of Ridgefield. The Vikings are currently 10th with 24 points, one behind Darien and McMahon.
Girls Soccer
Warde 0, Brien McMahon 0
McMahon ties Darien with 26 points, but Darien still owns tiebreaker. The two teams tied 1-1. Darien has quality points edge with a tie against first-place St. Joseph.
Greenwich 5, Trinity 0
Greenwich shuts out Trinity for its 5th win
Schedule for Monday, Oct. 22
Boys Soccer
Ridgefield at Warde, 6 p.m.
Ludlowe at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Trinity at Stamford, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Staples, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Darien, 5:30 p.m.
Wilton at Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.
Danbury at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Westhill at New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.
Central at Brien McMahon, 6:30 p.m.
Warde at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 23
Boys Soccer
New Canaan at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Staples at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Danbury, 6 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Wilton at Warde, 4 p.m.