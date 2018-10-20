FCIAC boys and girls soccer playoff races going down to the wire

The FCIAC boys and girls soccer season is less than a week away from the playoffs and there is still much to be determined as we head into the last round of games.

There was a full slate of boys soccer games, as well as two girls soccer contests, Saturday and here’s a look at the results and the impact on the standings.

For the complete standings, click here for boys soccer, or here for girls soccer.

Ludlowe 2, Norwalk 1

Ludlowe gets key win over Norwalk and clinches playoff berth. Norwalk falls from 4th to 7th.

Trumbull 2, Central 1

Trumbull’s win puts Eagles in first place with one game to play. Trumbull plays at Danbury and the winner will be the No. 1 seed. With a tie, Trumbull is No. 1.

Staples 1, New Canaan 0

Staples edges New Canaan and jumps from 6th to 4th place.

Brien McMahon 3, Warde 2

Brien McMahon moves inside the playoff bubble with a big win. McMahon is tied with Darien but has edge based on its 3-1 win over the Wave on Sept. 21.

Greenwich 7, Trinity 0

Greenwich’s shutout of Trinity moves Cardinals from 5th place to 3rd.

Wilton 8, Stamford 0

Wilton gets its fourth win.

Westhill 5, Ridgefield 0

The Westhill Vikings stay alive in the FCIAC playoff race with a shutout of Ridgefield. The Vikings are currently 10th with 24 points, one behind Darien and McMahon.

Girls Soccer

Warde 0, Brien McMahon 0

McMahon ties Darien with 26 points, but Darien still owns tiebreaker. The two teams tied 1-1. Darien has quality points edge with a tie against first-place St. Joseph.

Greenwich 5, Trinity 0

Greenwich shuts out Trinity for its 5th win

Schedule for Monday, Oct. 22

Boys Soccer

Ridgefield at Warde, 6 p.m.

Ludlowe at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Trinity at Stamford, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Staples, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton at Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.

Danbury at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Westhill at New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Brien McMahon, 6:30 p.m.

Warde at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 23

Boys Soccer

New Canaan at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Staples at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Danbury, 6 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wilton at Warde, 4 p.m.