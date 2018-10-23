Eight teams ready to do clash on the pitch in FCIAC girls soccer tournament

The Staples Wreckers, who complete an unbeaten regular season with a dramatic 1-0 win over the St. Joseph Cadets on Monday, are the No. 1 seed for what shapes up to be a highly-competitive FCIAC girls soccer tournament.

Here’s the first round match-ups.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Thurs., Oct. 25

No. 8 Darien (9-5-2) at No. 1 Staples (13-0-3), 3 p.m.

No. 7 McMahon (8-3-5) at No. 2 St. Joseph (13-1-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 6 Trumbull (11-5-0) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-2-1), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (10-3-3) at No. 4 New Canaan (11-4-1), 4:30 p.m.

The Wilton Warriors put the final pieces of the puzzle in place on Tuesday when they shut out the Warde Mustangs 2-0. That pushed Wilton into a fifth-place tie with Trumbull, as both teams finished with 33 points. The Warriors took the nod for the No. 5 seed by virtue of their 2-0 win over Trumbull on Oct, 2, with the Eagles sliding to No. 6.

Staples earned the top seed with a 13-0-3 record and 42 points, just one ahead of second-seeded St. Joseph, which is 13-1-2 for 41 points.

The Ridgefield Tigers are No. 3 with 40 points, and the New Canaan Rams are No. 4 with 32 points.

The Brien McMahon Senators and Darien Blue Wave finished tied for seventh place with 29 points apiece. Since they played to a 1-1 tie this season, the quality points tiebreaker was used and the Senators won that based on their 1-1 tie with top-seeded Staples.