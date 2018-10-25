The FCIAC girls soccer playoffs by the numbers

The FCIAC girls soccer tournament kicks off this afternoon with four quarterfinal games at on tap for eight teams.
Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.
FCIAC Quarterfinals – Thurs., Oct, 25, at higher seeds
No. 8 Darien at No. 1 Staples, 3 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Staples, Oct. 12: Staples 3, Darien 1
Darien Blue Wave
Record: 9-5-2
Current Streak: Won 2
October: 4-3-1
Last two weeks: 1-2-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-4-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 0 (last won in 2014)
Staples Wreckers
Record: 13-0-3
Current Streak: Won 4
October: 6-0-2
Last two weeks: 4-0-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-0-3
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 4 (last won in 2014 – co-champs with Warde)
No. 7 McMahon at No. 2 St. Joseph, 3:15 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at St. Joseph, Oct. 13: St. Joseph 2, Brien McMahon 0
Brien McMahon Senators
Record: 8-3-5
Current Streak: Won 1
October: 4-1-3
Last two weeks: 2-1-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 0-3-4
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 0
St. Joseph Cadets
Record: 13-1-2
Current Streak: Lost 1
October: 6-1-1
Last two weeks: 3-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-1-1
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 4 (last won in 2017)
No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Wilton, Sept. 7: Wilton 2, New Canaan 1
Wilton Warriors
Record: 10-3-3
Current Streak: Won 3
October: 7-1-2
Last two weeks: 5-0-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-3-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 9 (last won in 2005 – co-champs with Trumbull)
New Canaan Rams
Record: 11-4-1
Current Streak: Won 1
October: 5-2-1
Last two weeks: 3-2-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-3-1
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 3 (last won in 2009 – co-champs with Ridgefield)
No. 6 Trumbull at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-2-1), 6 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Sept. 13: Ridgefield 2, Trumbull 0
Trumbull Eagles
Record: 11-5-0
Current Streak: Won 3
October: 6-3-0
Last two weeks: 4-0-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5-0
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 8 (last won in 2006)
Ridgefield Tigers
Record: 13-2-1
Current Streak: Won 3
October: 4-2-1
Last two weeks: 3-2-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-2-1
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 8 (last won in 2016)