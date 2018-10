The Darien girls soccer team is going to get a second shot at the rival New Canaan Rams.

The eighth-seeded Blue Wave snapped a scoreless tie by scoring two goals in the first 90 seconds of overtime en route to a 2-0 upset victory over No. 1 Staples in the FCIAC quarterfinals Thursday at Loeffler Field in Westport.

It was the first loss of the season for Staples (13-1-3), which had handily beaten Darien, 3-1, on Oct. 12.

Click here for more