O’Connell sets Rams’ touchdown mark as New Canaan football tops Pascack Valley

Quintin O’Connell had envisioned himself becoming a quarterback for the New Canaan Rams one day, having played that position throughout youth and freshman football. After suffering a shoulder injury, O’Connell moved to wide receiver as a sophomore — and the rest is history.

On Thursday night O’Connell etched his name into the Rams’ record book by hauling in his 31st career touchdown reception — the most in New Canaan’s storied history — while leading the Rams to a 42-7 non-conference win over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale, N.J.

“It’s unbelievable,” O’Connell told the Advertiser. “I never thought I’d get there when my career started out, and all of sudden tonight happened. It’s bigger than me — it’s about the team these past three years. It’s about what (quarterback) Drew Pyne and I have had together, (offensive coordinator) Dante Correnty calling the plays and everyone getting reps in practice and making each other better.”

