The FCIAC boys soccer playoffs by the numbers

The FCIAC boys soccer tournament will kick off on Friday with eight teams vying for the title of conference champion.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Fri., Oct. 26, at higher seeds

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Staples, 3 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Greenwich, Sept. 26: Greenwich 2, Staples 0

Greenwich Cardinals

Record: 9-3-4

Current Streak: Won 2

October: 5-2-1

Last two weeks: 3-2-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-2-1

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 8 (last won in 2017)

Staples Wreckers

Record: 10-2-4

Current Streak: Won 3

October: 6-0-2

Last two weeks: 3-0-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-2-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 27 (last won in 2010)

No. 8 Brien McMahon at No. 1 Danbury, 4 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Danbury, Sept. 28: Danbury 3, Brien McMahon 0

Brien McMahon Senators

Record: 8-4-4

Current Streak: Won 4

October: 6-1-2

Last two weeks: 4-0-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-4-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 11 (last won in 1986)

Danbury Hatters

Record: 10-1-5

Current Streak: Won 1

October: 6-1-1

Last two weeks: 3-1-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-0-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 7 (last won in 1998)

No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Oct. 15: Norwalk 1, Trumbull 1

Norwalk Bears

Record: 8-3-5

Current Streak: Tied 1

October: 3-2-4

Last two weeks: 2-1-3

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-1-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 2 (last won in 2012)

Trumbull Eagles

Record: 10-2-4

Current Streak: Lost 1

October: 4-2-3

Last two weeks: 3-1-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-2-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (last won in 2016 – co-champs with Greenwich)

No. 5 Warde (10-4-2) at No. 4 Ludlowe (10-4-2), 6 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Warde, Oct. 15: Ludlowe 0, Warde 0

Warde Mustangs

Record: 10-4-2

Current Streak: Won 1

October: 5-2-2

Last two weeks: 3-1-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-4-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 0

Ludlowe Falcons

Record: 10-4-2

Current Streak: Won 2

October: 6-2-1

Last two weeks: 3-1-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-3-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 2 (last won in 2015)