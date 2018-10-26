The FCIAC boys soccer playoffs by the numbers

The FCIAC boys soccer tournament will kick off on Friday with eight teams vying for the title of conference champion.
Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.
• To see an archive of the FCIAC’s champions and runners-up, click here •
FCIAC Quarterfinals – Fri., Oct. 26, at higher seeds
No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Staples, 3 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Greenwich, Sept. 26: Greenwich 2, Staples 0
Greenwich Cardinals
Record: 9-3-4
Current Streak: Won 2
October: 5-2-1
Last two weeks: 3-2-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-2-1
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 8 (last won in 2017)
Staples Wreckers
Record: 10-2-4
Current Streak: Won 3
October: 6-0-2
Last two weeks: 3-0-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-2-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 27 (last won in 2010)
No. 8 Brien McMahon at No. 1 Danbury, 4 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Danbury, Sept. 28: Danbury 3, Brien McMahon 0
Brien McMahon Senators
Record: 8-4-4
Current Streak: Won 4
October: 6-1-2
Last two weeks: 4-0-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-4-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 11 (last won in 1986)
Danbury Hatters
Record: 10-1-5
Current Streak: Won 1
October: 6-1-1
Last two weeks: 3-1-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-0-4
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 7 (last won in 1998)
No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Oct. 15: Norwalk 1, Trumbull 1
Norwalk Bears
Record: 8-3-5
Current Streak: Tied 1
October: 3-2-4
Last two weeks: 2-1-3
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-1-4
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 2 (last won in 2012)
Trumbull Eagles
Record: 10-2-4
Current Streak: Lost 1
October: 4-2-3
Last two weeks: 3-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-2-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (last won in 2016 – co-champs with Greenwich)
No. 5 Warde (10-4-2) at No. 4 Ludlowe (10-4-2), 6 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Warde, Oct. 15: Ludlowe 0, Warde 0
Warde Mustangs
Record: 10-4-2
Current Streak: Won 1
October: 5-2-2
Last two weeks: 3-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-4-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 0
Ludlowe Falcons
Record: 10-4-2
Current Streak: Won 2
October: 6-2-1
Last two weeks: 3-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-3-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 2 (last won in 2015)