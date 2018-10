The field has been set for the eight-team FCIAC girls volleyball tournament, which will serve up four quarterfinal games on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Here are the matchups:

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Tues., Oct. 30 at higher seeds

No. 8 Staples (10-6) vs. No. 1 Westhill (14-2)

No. 7 Ridgefield (11-5) vs. No. 2 Trumbull (14-2)

No. 6 Ludlowe (12-4) vs. No. 3 St. Joseph 13-3)

No. 5 Darien (12-4) vs. No. 4 Greenwich (12-4)

Times will be updated here as soon as they are finalized