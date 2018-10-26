Boys soccer: Trumbull downs Norwalk in PKs

Not a lot separates the boys soccer teams of Trumbull High and Norwalk High this season.

On Friday night in the quarterfinals of the FCIAC tournament, the margin was narrow when the two sides met again in a physical match— two penalties to be precise.

After the teams battled to a 1-1 stalemate 11 days ago, this time 100 more minutes of soccer failed to produce a goal, or a winner, at Trumbull’s new turf field, before the Eagles prevailed 7-5 over the Bears in penalty kicks.

“We worked very hard,” Trumbull head coach Sebastian Gangemi said. “They’re a tough team to deal with. We always have problems with them.”

