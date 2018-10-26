Trumbull edges Norwalk in PKs

TRUMBULL — The action between the Trumbull and Norwalk boys soccer teams finally heated up after 100 minutes of play.

After neither team could find the back of the net in regulation and overtime, each side came through in the penalty kick shootout, and the score was 5-5 at one point, before the Bears missed a PK and Eagles goalie Chris Prizio made a key save, helping lift Trumbull to a 7-5 PK victory in the FCIAC quarterfinals on a chilly Friday at Trumbull High.

“I was just trying to do what I needed to do to help the team win,” said Prizio, who made two saves in the shootout. “That’s all that matters.”

