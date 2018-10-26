Ludlowe shuts out town rival Warde to advance

FAIRFIELD — Goalkeeping is basically instinct.

See the play develop, follow your gut feeling and try and make the stop.

Ludlowe’s Nicholas Tenreiro did that — twice — and because he did, the Falcons are advancing into the FCIAC boys’ soccer semifinals.

First, Tenreiro slid out to block a shot in close from Warde’s Daniel Villabla, and then lunged to his right to punch away a curving shot from Jacob Deck. Two potential game-changing plays that kept Ludlowe in front and sparked them to a 2-0 win in the FCIAC quarterfinals on a chilly Friday night at Taft Field.

“I was just thinking that I have to make the saves for my team,” Tenreiro said. “I just kept my eye on the ball and reacted accordingly. I just did what I had to do, and I was there for it.”

