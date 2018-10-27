Strong second half propels Darien football past Trumbull, 42-13

It was a tale of two halves Friday night at Darien High School and for the Blue Wave, the second half was certainly the best of times.

Darien (7-0) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and added two more in the fourth to turn a 7-7 halftime deadlock against Trumbull (3-4) into a 42-13 runaway win.

Despite the wide margin of victory, Darien head coach Rob Trifone voiced his disapproval to his players in the postgame huddle, attributing an uncharacteristically lackluster start to the game to overconfidence.

“I think our kids just took them too easy,” Trifone said. “They have to learn their lesson that teams are going to line up — and I don’t care what their record is — and they’re going to give you a game. I think that’s what we take away.”

