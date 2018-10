Fairfield Live will be live streaming the FCIAC boys and girls soccer semifinals on Monday and you can watch all the action by visiting fairfield/live or by clicking here.

FCIAC  Boys Soccer Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

No. 1 Danbury vs. No. 4 Ludlowe, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 3 Staples, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals at Wilton HS

No. 2 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

No. 4 New Canaan vs. No. 8 Darien, 7 p.m.