Given how close their first clash was, the New Canaan Rams and Darien Blue Wave were prepared for another hard-fought game when they met in the FCIAC girls soccer semifinals on Monday night.

Instead, the Rams turned the contest into a tour de force.

Katherine Lisecky’s bounding ball, shot from midfield, found its way into the net in the 19th minute, igniting the New Canaan offense en route to a surprising 5-0 victory over rival Darien at Wilton’s Lilly Field.

