The FCIAC volleyball tournament by the numbers

Eight volleyball teams will hit the courts on Tuesday as the 2018 FCIAC tournament gets underway with quarterfinal matches at the homes of the top four seeds.

The Westhill Vikings lead the way at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 4 Greenwich in the top four. The visiting teams are No. 5 Darien, No. 6 Ludlowe, No. 7 Ridgefield and No. 8 Staples

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

• To see an archive of the FCIAC’s champions and runners-up, click here

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Tues., Oct. 30, at higher seeds

No. 5 Darien vs. No. 4 Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Greenwich, Sept. 21: Greenwich 3, Darien 2

Darien Blue Wave

Overall Record: 13-6

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Won 2

October: 8-3

Last two weeks: 3-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 23 (Last won in 2014)

Greenwich Cardinals

Overall Record: 13-5

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Won 5

October: 8-2

Last two weeks: 5-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 2 (Last won in 2017)

No. 7 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 5 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Sept. 20: Trumbull 3, Ridgefield 0

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 12-7

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Won 1

October: 7-3

Last two weeks: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0

Trumbull Eagles

Overall Record: 15-3

FCIAC Record: 14-2

Current Streak: Won 9

October: 10-1

Last two weeks: 6-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0

No. 6 Ludlowe vs. No. 3 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at St. Joseph, Oct. 15: St. Joseph 3, Ludlowe 2

Ludlowe Falcons

Overall Record: 15-4

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Won 5

October: 8-3

Last two weeks: 5-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 2 (Last won in 2015)

St. Joseph Cadets

Overall Record: 15-4

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Won 1

October: 7-3

Last two weeks: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0

No. 8 Staples vs. No. 1 Westhill, 5:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Staples, Oct. 10: Westhill 3, Staples 1

Staples Wreckers

Overall Record: 11-8

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Lost 1

October: 5-6

Last two weeks: 3-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-6

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 4 (Last win in 1992)

Westhill Vikings

Overall Record: 18-2

FCIAC Record: 14-2

Current Streak: Won 4

October: 9-2

Last two weeks: 5-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 6 (Last won in 1986)