Westhill sweeps Staples to reach FCIAC volleyball semifinals

STAMFORD — The magical journey of the Westhill High School girls volleyball team marched on Tuesday night as the No. 1 seeded Vikings rolled to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 home triumph over No. 8 seed Staples High in the FCIAC playoff quarterfinals at the J. Walter Kennedy Athletic complex.

The victory means Westhill (19-2 overall) will battle No. 5 seed Darien in the 5 p.m. semifinal on Thursday at the Ludlowe High gymnasium. Darien ousted Greenwich, 3-0 on the road Tuesday night. No. 6 Ludlowe and No. 2 seed Trumbull will meet in the 7 p.m. semifinal Thursday.

