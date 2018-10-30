Wave rises: Darien volleyball blanks Greenwich in FCIAC quarterfinals

The Darien Blue Wave volleyball program has quite a storied past and now, the present is looking pretty great as well.

After a two-year absence from the FCIAC’s final four, Darien is back in the semifinals after dismantling the Greenwich Cardinals 3-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at GHS.

For senior tri-captains Lindsay Bennett, Cristina Escajadillo and Gabby Highton, getting their first FCIAC tournament win in three years is the result of team chemistry and a lot of hard work.

“We’ve been working really hard this season and moving into the next round is something really exciting for us,” Bennett said. “We’re going to work just as hard as we always have and be prepared for the next match. Greenwich is a really good team, they were a good opponent, and it was nice to come out on top.”

“We haven’t been in the FCIAC semifinals since we were freshmen,” Highton said. “We’ve worked so hard in the gym, during practice, outside of the gym; we’ve done everything we possibly can and it feels so good to keep moving forward and finish strong.”

The No. 5 seed, Darien (14-6) will now take on the No. 1 Westhill Vikings (19-2) in the semifinals at 5 p.m., Thursday, at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School. Westhill shut out No. 8 Staples 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

