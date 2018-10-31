The 2018 FCIAC Swim Trials Results

Due to a computer issue, the 100 breaststroke results in the pdf are incorrect. The corrected results for that event are listed below.

100 Breaststroke Results

1 – Sotolongo (RFD), 1:07.14

2 – Holmes (DAR), 1:07.58

3 – Leonard (RFD), 1:07.75

4 – Walsh (TRUM), 1:08.12

5 – Newcomer (WILT), 1:08.47

6 – Li (GRN), 1:08.68

7 – Vanderlee (NC), 1:08.88

8 – Wentzel (WILT), 1:09.99

9 – Petropolous (NOR), 1:09.88

10 – Chen (DAR), 1:10.58

11 – Clancy (RFD), 1:10.60

12 – Saunders (NOR), 1:11.00

13 – Akpata (GRN), 1:12.03

14 – Mansourian (DAR), 1:12.11

15 – Baine (GRN), 1:12.19

16 – Bowens (STAP), 1:12.26