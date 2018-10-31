The 2018 FCIAC Swim Trials Results

Click here for a pdf of the results from the swim trials
Due to a computer issue, the 100 breaststroke results in the pdf are incorrect. The corrected results for that event are listed below.
100 Breaststroke Results
1 – Sotolongo (RFD), 1:07.14
2 – Holmes (DAR), 1:07.58
3 – Leonard (RFD), 1:07.75
4 – Walsh (TRUM), 1:08.12
5 – Newcomer (WILT), 1:08.47
6 – Li (GRN), 1:08.68
7 – Vanderlee (NC), 1:08.88
8 – Wentzel (WILT), 1:09.99
9 – Petropolous (NOR), 1:09.88
10 – Chen (DAR), 1:10.58
11 – Clancy (RFD), 1:10.60
12 – Saunders (NOR), 1:11.00
13 – Akpata (GRN), 1:12.03
14 – Mansourian (DAR), 1:12.11
15 – Baine (GRN), 1:12.19
16 – Bowens (STAP), 1:12.26