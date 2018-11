Title Time: FCIAC soccer, field hockey and swim finals, volleyball semis in action tonight

FCIAC Boys Soccer Final at Norwalk HS

No. 1 Danbury (12-1-5) vs. No. 2 Trumbull (12-2-4), 7 p.m.

Watch on Local Live

Path to the final

Semifinals: Danbury 1, Ludlowe 0; Trumbull 0, Staples 0 (Trumbull won 3-1 on PKs)

Quarterfinals: Danbury 3, Brien McMahon 2 (OT); Trumbull 0, Norwalk 0 (Trumbull won 7-5 on PKs); Ludlowe 2, Warde 0; Staples 1, Greenwich 0

FCIAC Girls Soccer Final at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 Ridgefield (15-2-1) vs. No. 4 New Canaan (13-4-1), 7 p.m.

Watch on Local Live

Path to the final

Semifinals: Ridgefield 2, St. Joseph 1 (2 OT); New Canaan 5, Darien 0

Quarterfinals: Ridgefield 4, Trumbull 0; New Canaan 1, Wilton 0; Darien 2, Staples 0 (2 OT); St. Joseph 2, Brien McMahon 0

FCIAC Field Hockey Final at Brien McMahon HS

No. 1 Staples (16-0-0) vs. No. 2 Darien (13-2-1), 7 p.m.

Watch on Local Live

Path to the final

Semifinals: Staples 3, Norwalk 1; Darien 3, Greenwich 2

Quarterfinals: Staples 6, Warde 0; Darien 2, Ridgefield 0; Norwalk 4, Wilton 1; Greenwich 1, New Canaan 0

FCIAC Swimming Final at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Volleyball Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS

No. 1 Westhill (19-2) vs. No. 5 Darien (14-6), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Trumbull (16-3) vs. No. 6 Ludlowe (16-4), 7 p.m.

Path to the semifinals

Quarterfinals: Westhill 3, Staples 0; Trumbull 3, Ridgefield 0; Darien 3, Greenwich 0; Ludlowe 3, St. Joseph 0