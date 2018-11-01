Ludlowe beats Danbury to ensure winning season

FAIRFIELD — Another game, another heart-pounding win for the Fairfield Ludlowe football team.

The Falcons, who came into this season with three wins combined over their previous three seasons, has now doubled that mark this season and, like it has in four of their six victories, it came down to the wire with Danbury before they emerged with a 44-39 FCIAC win over the Hatters on Thursday night at Taft Field.

On the strength of Colin Wilson’s five touchdown passes, three to Brian Howell, and an interception in the final seconds by Howell, the Falcons made sure they’ll have a winning record in 2018.

“Even though they haven’t had success in the past three seasons, they know how to win because they don’t blame each other when things go bad,” Ludlowe head coach Mitch Ross said. “They kept going and going and played a fantastic clutch game.”

