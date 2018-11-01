Darien edges previously unbeaten Staples for FCIAC title

In recent years the Darien and Staples field hockey programs have had several memorable showdowns, scripting a new rivalry in a sport where historically the Blue Wave have had the edge with the Wreckers having closed the gap over the past couple of seasons.

A new chapter was written Thursday night as the No. 2 Blue Wave re-established themselves as the best team in the conference, defending their FCIAC championship by knocking off the top-seeded Wreckers in a 2-1 thriller at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field.

“Our goal was to get here and obviously playing Staples is always such a great, fun competitive game,” Darien head coach Mo Minicus said. “We wanted nothing more than to beat them and these girls played their hearts out.”

Click here for more

-----