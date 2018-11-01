OT goal by Weinstein gives Trumbull FCIAC championship

NORWALK—The seniors on the Trumbull boys soccer team had already felt the pain of losing in a final last season and the numbness of tying one two years ago.

Neither were emotions the Eagles wanted to revisit playing in their third-straight FCIAC Championship game.

This time, what Trumbull felt was pure joy as Jason Weinstein scored with in overtime, lifting No. 2 Trumbull to a 1-0 win over No. 1 Danbury at Testa Field in Norwalk.

It is Trumbull’s second title in three years, but this one only belongs to them.

“I was dreaming of this today. This is my third time here and the third time is the charm. Started as co-champs, then a loss and all that was left to do was win,” Weinstein said. “Chris Prizio (Trumbull keeper) was the reason we got to overtime and we got the job done in overtime.”

