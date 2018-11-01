Trumbull nips Ludlowe in 5 to reach FCIAC Volleyball final

FAIRFIELD—A berth in the FCIAC Girls Volleyball final is a worthy reward.

Trumbull High School earned its chance to play for the 2018 league crown Thursday night by outlasting Ludlowe High, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10 in the FCIAC semifinals before a passionate crowd at the Ludlowe High gym.

The win means No. 2 seed Trumbull will face No. 1 seed Westhill (20-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Ludlowe’s gym for the FCIAC Championship. Westhill held off Darien, 3-2 in Thursday’s early semifinal.

“Every night in FCIAC volleyball is a battle. This was fun,” said Trumbull’s first-year head coach Nicole Trommelen. “How did we do this? With our fight. With our resilency. Ludlowe beat us in the regular season. And we could have gotten down after losing Game 4 to tie the match. But our team responded as it has all year against adversity.”

Click here for more

-----