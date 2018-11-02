Ridgefield edges upstart New Canaan for 3rd FCIAC girls soccer title in four years

Claire Middlebrook and the rest of the Ridgefield Tigers’ senior girls soccer players are quite accustomed to being in the winner’s circle.

So it’s fitting that they’ll go out the way they came in as freshmen — FCIAC champions.

After having their two-year reign atop the conference end last fall, the Tigers are back on top of the FCIAC following a 1-0 victory over the New Canaan Rams in the final Thursday night at Warde High School in Fairfield.

“Obviously, winning three out of four years, that’s a tremendous feeling,” said Middlebrook, who was named the final’s MVP. “After last year, we were ready to reclaim our title.”

