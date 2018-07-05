2018 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis Awards (photos added)

All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. To purchase photos, click here or email Dave Stewart, Sports Information Director at dave@newcanaansports.com.
FCIAC Player of the Year
Lilly Ma, Darien
First Team Singles
Lilly Ma, Darien
Izzy Koziol, Wilton
Alyssa DiMaio, Staples
Martine Fierro, Greenwich
Ashley Walker, New Canaan
Gabby Gatto, St. Joseph
Melanie Leguizamon, Greenwich
Emilia Callery, Darien
First Team Doubles
Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie, Stamford
Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman, Staples
Jill O’Keefe and Hilary Sherpa, Ridgefield
Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes, Darien
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe, Greenwich
Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee, New Canaan
Amber Li and Arden Lee, Wilton
Mary Berardino and Emily Cheung, Ludlowe
All-East Singles
Maddie Wilson, New Canaan
Emma Caldwell, Wilton
Aurora Joblon, Ridgefield
Samantha Keane, Ludlowe
All-East Doubles
Jen Gordon and Julia Driscoll, Ridgefield
Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill, Wilton
Chloe Sigg and Cassidy Little, New Canaan
Grace Cogan and Heather Moran, Ludlowe
All-West Singles
Olivia Foster, Staples
Maddie Kaba, Westhill
Unique Akinloye, Trumbull
Julia Louw, Trumbull
All-West Doubles
Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham, Greenwich
Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy, Staples
Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld, Trumbull
Nina Passaro and Maggie Meister, Stamford
Honorable Mentions
Carine Geijerstam, Staples
Ellie Daigle, Warde
Tes DeJaeger, McMahon
Katherine Wiley, Darien
Christina Gianesello, Greenwich
Catrina Sullivan, Danbury
Lauren Louw, Trumbull
Tamar Bellete, Westhill
Hannah Bushell, Stamford
Xenia Efimov, Ludlowe
Cara Kilmartin, Wilton
Giovana Nazeozeno, Central
Arianna Clarke, Central
Morgan Held, Ridgefield
Kate Janik, Trinity
Iasiah Sena, Norwalk
Jayne Hickey, St. Joseph
