Watch New Canaan vs. Ridgefield football tonight on HAN

The Ridgefield Tigers and the New Canaan Rams scored dramatic victories in their football openers last week, but only one will leave week two unbeaten as they’ll clash tonight at 7 p.m. at Dunning Field.
The game will be carried live by the HAN Network, with the Tailgate pre-game show starting at 5:15 p.m. You can watch at FCIAC.net, NCAdvertiser.com, TheRidgefieldPress.com, and han.network.
New Canaan (11-1 in 2015) is the defending CIAC Class L champion, having won three consecutive state titles, while Ridgefield (7-2 in 2015) is riding a six-game winning streak that stretches back to last October.
The two teams met in week one last fall and the Rams won a crusher at Tiger Hollow, 45-17.
New Canaan will honor its three Olympians: rowers Andrew Campbell and Charlie Cole, and water polo player Thomas Dunstan in a pre-game ceremony. The three athletes will be honorary captains for the game, and both Campbell and Cole will be in attendance. Dunstan is currently at USC.
The New Canaan Rams escaped week one with a 20-6 win over a strong Trinity Catholic team, scoring the final 13 points in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. Ryan O’Connell scored twice on the ground for the Rams, while linebacker James Freyre returned an interception 22 yards for the final score.
With senior quarterback James Crovatto out with an ankle injury, freshman Drew Pyne will be the Rams’ starting signal-caller.
The Tigers, meanwhile, were trailing the Trumbull Eagles 33-17 in the third quarter before scoring 29 unanswered points to get the 46-33 win.
Quarterback Drew Fowler, a three-year starter, led the rally, throwing for more than 250 yards in the second half. He threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner, to Shane Palmer, and struck for one to Collin Lowe.