Watch Trinity Catholic vs. Greenwich football live on HAN Network today

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders take on the Greenwich Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 17, and the HAN Network will be at Cardinal Stadium to bring you all the action live.
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Watch it live at HAN.Network, FCIAC.net, the Greenwich Post website or on The Vantage Sports Network, Frontier channels 600/1600. HAN.Network will also feature FCIAC Tailgate leading up to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. — where we’ll talk to players and preview the game.
Today’s broadcast will feature a special pre-game show as Wish Kid Ben of Make-A-Wish of Connecticut will co-host alongside HAN’s Frank Granito.
Greenwich, in its second season under head coach John Marinelli, enters the game 1-0 after edging Westhill 22-16 last Saturday. Marinelli is the son of longtime New Canaan Head Coach Lou Marinelli.
Trinity Catholic is 0-1 after opening the season with a 20-6 loss to New Canaan. On the Crusaders staff is former Greenwich head coach Rich Albonizio.
Greenwich won a high-scoring affair last fall, 42-38.
