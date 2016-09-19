Week Two FCIAC football roundup: Six teams move to 2-0

Six FCIAC football teams have made it through the first two weeks of the season unscathed, as Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich, Staples, Norwalk and Wilton scored decisive victories over the weekend.
You can watch two of those games on demand, as the HAN Network was in New Canaan on Friday night and in Greenwich on Saturday afternoon. The home teams won their games by the same score, 41-21, with New Canaan topping Ridgefield and Greenwich beating Trinity.
Click here to watch New Canaan vs. Ridgefield on HAN Network
Click here to watch Greenwich vs. Trinity on HAN Network
Week Two Scoreboard
Friday, Sept. 16
New Canaan 41, Ridgefield 21
Trumbull 42, Ludlowe 13
Norwalk 48, Warde 34
Staples 36, Danbury 7
Wilton 28, McMahon 7
Westhill 45, Central 16
Saturday, Sept. 17
Greenwich 41, Trinity 21
Darien 51, Stamford 14
St. Joseph 50, Ledyard 12
And here are some football story links for your Monday morning.
