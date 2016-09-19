FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Week Two FCIAC football roundup: Six teams move to 2-0

Posted by Dave Stewart on September 19, 2016 in Football News, News ·

Six FCIAC football teams have made it through the first two weeks of the season unscathed, as Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich, Staples, Norwalk and Wilton scored decisive victories over the weekend.

You can watch two of those games on demand, as the HAN Network was in New Canaan on Friday night and in Greenwich on Saturday afternoon. The home teams won their games by the same score, 41-21, with New Canaan topping Ridgefield and Greenwich beating Trinity.

Click here to watch New Canaan vs. Ridgefield on HAN Network

Click here to watch Greenwich vs. Trinity on HAN Network

Week Two Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 16

New Canaan 41, Ridgefield 21

Trumbull 42, Ludlowe 13

Norwalk 48, Warde 34

Staples 36, Danbury 7

Wilton 28, McMahon 7

Westhill 45, Central 16

Saturday, Sept. 17

Greenwich 41, Trinity 21

Darien 51, Stamford 14

St. Joseph 50, Ledyard 12

And here are some football story links for your Monday morning. They go well with coffee.

New Canaan football romps over Ridgefield, 41-21

Greenwich football defeats Trinity

New Canaan makes statement with 41-21 win over Ridgefield

New Canaan pulls away to beat Ridgefield

Trumbull Eagles defeat Ludlowe, 42-13

Defense dominates at Wilton tops McMahon

St. Joseph wins behind Babineau’s six TDs

Wave crowns Knights 51-14 in home opener

Darien routs Stamford for 14th straight win

Westhill blitzes Central

Norwalk beats Warde in a shootout

The New Canaan Rams improved to 2-0 with their win over Ridgefield on Friday. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

The New Canaan Rams improved to 2-0 with their win over Ridgefield on Friday. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Football - Greenwich 41, Trinity 21 (watch on demand)
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress