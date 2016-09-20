HAN Network schedule: St. Joe’s at Ludlowe girls soccer on Wednesday

The HAN Network will be live streaming three FCIAC games this week, with girls soccer, field hockey and football all on the slate.
Coverage will begin on Wednesday in Fairfield, as the Ludlowe Falcons host the St. Joseph Cadets at 6 p.m. St. Joseph, one of the league’s top contenders again this season, is 4-0-1, while Ludlowe is 1-2-1.
Rivals New Canaan and Darien will clash in a battle of unbeaten field hockey teams on Friday, and the HAN Network’s coverage will start at 4 p.m. The Rams and Blue Wave each own 3-0 records heading into this week’s action.
The Greenwich Cardinals and Darien Blue Wave football teams will be featured on Saturday. Kickoff for that game is 1:30 p.m. from Darien. Both teams are 2-0.
Greenwich struggled in week one, edging Westhill 22-16, but it bounced back with a huge win last weekend, beating Trinity Catholic, 42-21, in a game carried live by the HAN Network.
• To watch Trinity Catholic vs. Greenwich football on demand, click here.
Darien, the defending FCIAC and CIAC Class LL champion, has barely broken a sweat this fall, posting blowout wins against St. Joseph 48-14, and Stamford 51-14.
Here’s the HAN Network sports schedule for the next two weeks.
Tues., Sept. 20 – Boys Soccer: Danbury at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 21 – Girls Soccer: St. Joseph at Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 23 – Field Hockey: New Canaan at Darien, 4 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 24 – Football: Greenwich at Darien
Mon., Sept. 26 — Boys Soccer: Norwalk at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 28 — Volleyball: Trumbull at Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 30 — Football: FCIAC Fan Vote Game, TBA