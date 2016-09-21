Danbury leads FCIAC teams in boys soccer coaches poll

Danbury is ranked second to lead three FCIAC teams ranked among the top six ranked teams in the latest GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 Boys Soccer Class LL-L Coaches Poll.

All of the Top 10 teams remained unbeaten at the end of Week 2 of this season.

Glastonbury (3-0) received 13 of the 16 first-place votes and 146 total points in the voting to secure the top ranking.

Danbury (4-0) got a first-place vote and 135 points to move up one spot from No. 3 last week.

Danbury flip-flopped positions with Hall (3-0), which received a first-place vote and 113 points to drop from second to third.

FCIAC member Greenwich (4-0) received 97 points and is ranked fourth, same as it was last week.

Fairfield Prep (3-0) received the other first-place vote and 85 points to move up from No. 7 to No. 5.

Fairfield Warde (3-0) garnered 65 points and went from being not ranked last week to being that third FCIAC team among the top six this week.

Wethersfield (2-0) is ranked seventh while Simsbury (3-0), Pomperaug (3-0) and Daniel Hand (2-0-1) complete the Top 10.

The FCIAC had four teams among the top 11 in points as Trumbull received the 11th most points.

Dan Woog of Staples, Chris Laughton of Norwalk and Jim Lewicki of Wilton are the three FCIAC coaches who vote on the weekly poll.