FCIAC field hockey semis moving to Brien McMahon

The FCIAC field hockey semifinals, originally scheduled to be played at Dunning Field in New Canaan, have been moved to Brien McMahon High School.

The first semifinal game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, with the second game to follow at 7:30.

The move to Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field was made because Dunning Field’s new turf, which uses a new type of infill, is playing considerably slower than the previous surface.

McMahon High School is also the site of the FCIAC field hockey final at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3.

The quarterfinals, set for Friday, Oct. 28, are played on the home fields of the top four seeds.