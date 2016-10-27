FCIAC Tournament Central – Schedule updates for soccer and field hockey

Boys and Girls Cross Country

FCIAC Championship at Waveny Park, New Canaan – Wed., Oct. 19

Boys Champion – Staples; Runner-up – Danbury

• Click here for results of the boys 5K race

Girls Champion – Ridgefield; Runner-up – Greenwich

• Click here for results of the girls 4K race

Boys Soccer

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 5 Warde (10-4-2) at No. 4 Darien (10-4-2), 3:30 p.m

Quarterfinals – Friday, Oct. 28

No. 6 Ludlowe (9-6-1) at No. 3 Danbury (10-2-4), 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Staples (7-3-6) at No. 1 Greenwich (13-0-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Stamford (8-5-3) at No. 2 Trumbull (12-0-4), 4 p.m.

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS – Tues., Nov. 1, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Norwalk HS – Thurs., Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Quarterfinals – Fri., Oct. 28

No. 8 Warde (7-5-4) at No. 1 St. Joseph (14-1-1), 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Trumbull (8-6-2) at No. 2 Ridgefield (14-2-0), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Darien (9-3-4) at No. 3 Staples (11-2-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (11-4-1) at No. 4 Westhill (10-2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals at Wilton HS – Tues., Nov. 1, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Norwalk HS – Thurs., Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Quarterfinals – Fri., Oct. 28

No. 8 Trumbull (7-7-0-0) at No. 1 Wilton (12-0-1-1), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Ludlowe (8-6-0-0) at No. 2 Staples (12-0-2-0), 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich (8-5-0-1) at No. 3 Darien (12-1-1-0), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan (10-4-0-0) at No. 4 Norwalk (11-2-0-1), 7 p.m.

Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS – Tues., Nov. 1, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Brien McMahon HS – Thurs., Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Quarterfinals at higher seeds – Tues., Nov. 1, times TBA

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS – Thurs., Nov. 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Ludlowe HS – Sat., Nov. 5, 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving

Swim Trials at Greenwich HS – Tues., Nov. 1, 4 p.m.

Diving Finals at Westhill HS – Wed., Nov. 2, 4:30 p.m.

Swim Finals at Greenwich HS – Thurs., Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.