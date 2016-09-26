This week’s HAN Network schedule: Watch Norwalk vs. Central boys soccer today at 6

The FCIAC fall sports season is rolling into midseason, and three league games will be live-streamed by the HAN Network this week, with boys soccer, girls volleyball and football all on the slate.
Coverage will begin on Monday evening at 6 o’clock as the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers host the Norwalk Bears in a boys soccer contest.
The visiting Bears enter the game with a 2-3 record. A perennial FCIAC playoff contender, Norwalk will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to Danbury 3-2, and Stamford 3-1 last week.
Norwalk appeared on the HAN Network on Sept. 12 and defeated the Wilton Warriors, 1-0, at Testa Field.
The home-team Central Hilltoppers won their season-opener against St. Joseph, but have since dropped five straight to fall to 1-5. Their last game was a 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Staples Wreckers last Thursday.
On Wednesday, the HAN Network will be at Ludlowe High School in Fairfield as the Falcons take on the Trumbull Golden Eagles at 5:30 p.m.
The defending FCIAC champion Falcons have had a tough start as they are winless through five games. The schedule hasn’t been kind to Ludlowe, as the teams they’ve faced are a combined 20-6 heading into this week’s games.
Last week, Ludlowe lost to Darien, Ridgefield and Brien McMahon — teams which are a combined 11-2.
Trumbull will be another tough challenge, as the Eagles are 4-2 this year. The Eagles took two matches last week, beating Staples 3-2 and St. Joseph 3-0.
Friday night will feature the winner of the FCIAC Football Fan Vote Challenge as the Wilton Warriors square off against the Ludlowe Falcons at Taft Field in Fairfield. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the coverage will begin with the HAN Network’s FCIAC Tailgate show at 5:15 p.m.
Wilton fell from the unbeaten ranks in week three, falling to the Staples Wreckers, 42-6, in Westport. Prior to that, the Warriors (2-1) had beaten Warde, 21-14 in overtime, and Brien McMahon, 28-7.
Ludlowe, meanwhile, has faced three tough teams and is 0-3 to begin the year. The Falcons fell to Norwalk, 41-19, in their opener, before losing to Trumbull, 42-13, and Ridgefield, 49-13, the next two weeks.
Here’s the upcoming HAN Network sports schedule.
Mon., Sept. 26 — Boys Soccer: Norwalk at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 28 — Volleyball: Trumbull at Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 30 — Football: FCIAC Fan Vote Game, Wilton at Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 5 — Volleyball: Ridgefield at Warde, 5:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 6 — Girls Soccer: Darien at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.