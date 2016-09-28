Darien, New Canaan lead latest state football poll

Darien and New Canaan maintained their hold on the top two spots, respectively, as the FCIAC had three teams ranked among the top seven in the most recent 2016 GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 Football Poll.
Darien, New Canaan and seventh-ranked Staples are the three FCIAC teams in the Top 10 poll and all 10 teams in the Top 10 improved to 3-0 with victories last weekend.
Darien withstood a legitimate challenge from Greenwich the Blue Wave pulled out a 42-35 victory. Darien received 23 first-place votes from the 27 polling members of the media.
The Blue Wave has won 15 consecutive games since a 21-20 loss to New Canaan in the CIAC Class L-Large state championship game on Dec. 13, 2014.
That was the last time both rivals played each other in the state playoffs as they were in different classes last year and both emerged as state champions. Darien completed a perfect 12-0 season last December with a 39-7 victory over Shelton in the Class LL final while New Canaan defeated North Haven, 42-35, to capture the Class L crown.
The two bordering-town rivals, scheduled to play each other in their annual Thanksgiving Day showdown on Nov. 24, will not play each other in a state playoff this year also because they are still in their same respective state classes as last year and looking to qualify for the playoffs to defend their titles.
New Canaan received three first-place votes in this week’s poll after cruising to a 49-0 victory over Bridgeport Central.
Shelton, Southington, West Haven and Windsor were the Top 10 teams ranked in the 3-through-6 spots and they all remained in the same spots as they were ranked last week. Third-ranked Shelton received one first-place vote.
Staples utilized a very impressive 42-6 victory over previously-undefeated Wilton to remain seventh.
Newtown and Middleton were ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, in the previous poll and Middletown moved into a tie for the eighth ranking with Newtown this week.
Bloomfield, the only state Class S team in the Top 10, remained 10th. The top nine teams include six Class LL teams and three Class L teams.
Voters voted on 15 teams and there were four 2-1 teams from the FCIAC among the 18 teams in the “Others receiving votes” category. Greenwich’s strong challenge against Darien enabled the Cardinals to receive the 16th most points in the polling. Also from the FCIAC, Ridgefield received the 20th most points, St. Joseph got the 22nd most points and Trumbull the 23rd most points.
Darien, New Canaan and Staples are the conference’s only undefeated teams while Stamford, Wilton and Norwalk join Greenwich, Ridgefield, St. Joseph and Trumbull as the seven FCIAC teams with 2-1 records.
Also from the FCIAC, Trinity Catholic and Westhill are both 1-2, Bridgeport Central has an 0-2 overall record while Danbury, Brien McMahon, Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe are all 0-3.
Greenwich hosts Bridgeport Central this Friday at 6 p.m. In the six Friday night games with 7 o’clock kickoffs: Trinity Cathlic travels to Trumbull, Ridgefield visits Norwalk, Wilton is at Ludlowe, St. Joseph is at Danbury, Stamford is at McMahon, and Staples is at Warde.
Darien hosts Norwich Free Academy on Saturday at 2 p.m., while New Canaan travels to Westhill for a 2:30 kickoff.