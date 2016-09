Trumbull Scoring: Chris Lancia 2 goals, 1 assist; Connor Jorge 1 goal;  Jason Weinstein 1 goal; Matthew Restrepo 2 assists; and Daniel Folchick 1 assist

Danbury Scoring: Kevin Spennato rebound from his penalty kick.

Goalkeeping – Jonathan Campbell and Andrew Menjivar had 1 save each.

Shots: Trumbull 17, Danbury 8