Week Four FCIAC football roundup: Three still perfect, Trumbull and Ridgefield gets big wins

The Staples Wreckers, New Canaan Rams and Darien Blue Wave remained unbeaten in 2016, while five other teams moved to 3-1 during week four football action in the FCIAC this weekend.
The Wreckers had another lopsided win as they topped the Warde Mustangs 35-6 on Friday in Fairfield. Staples’ defense has been unbreakable this fall, allowing just 32 points in four games.
New Canaan had an efficient 35-7 victory over the Westhill Vikings on Saturday, picking up its third straight win of 20 or more points.
Defending FCIAC champion Darien went out of conference for their 16th straight victory, pounding Norwich Free Academy, 45-6.
The Trumbull Eagles rallied behind quarterback John McElroy for a big 24-14 win over Trinity Catholic, while the Ridgefield Tigers shut out Norwalk 43-0 in what had looked to be a close battle.
In the HAN Network’s game of the week as voted on by football fans, the Wilton Warriors grinded out a 34-7 win at Ludlowe.
With the bye week up next, there are numerous conference teams within striking distance of state tournament berths.
In Class LL, Darien is ranked No. 1, with Staples at No. 5. Just outside the bubble is Ridgefield at No. 12, with Greenwich 16th, Trumbull 17th, and Stamford 18th.
New Canaan is No. 2 in Class L, and St. Joseph is No. 9 in Class M.
Week Four Scoreboard
Friday, Sept. 30
Greenwich 49, Central 22
Trumbull 24, Trinity 14
Ridgefield 43, Norwalk 0
Wilton 34, Ludlowe 7
St. Joseph 21, Danbury 0
Stamford 20, McMahon 18
Staples 35, Warde 6
Saturday, Oct. 1
Darien 45, NFA 6
New Canaan 35, Westhill 7
