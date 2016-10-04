HAN Network schedule: Watch Darien vs. Wilton field hockey at 4

The HAN Network will be bringing you three games in three days, with six of the FCIAC’s playoff contenders in field hockey, volleyball and soccer in the spotlight this week.

Field Hockey: Darien at Wilton, 4 p.m., Tues., Oct. 4

Coverage will begin on Tuesday as the Darien Blue Wave takes on the Wilton Warriors in a rematch of last year’s FCIAC field hockey championship game.

Darien, the defending league champion, carries an 8-0-0-0 record into the contest. The Wave has allowed just five goals this season — never more than one goal in any game — and has scored 43. Darien’s last three have been a bit closer, as it’s beaten New Canaan and Westhill, both 3-1, and Norwalk, 1-0.

Wilton is unbeaten in the FCIAC at 5-0-1-0 and is 5-1-2-0 overall, with the one loss coming to Lakeland/Panas, N.Y., 3-1. In their last two games, the Wreckers beat Greenwich 4-1, and tied Staples 0-0.

Girls Volleyball: Ridgefield at Warde, 5:30 p.m., Wed., Oct. 5

The Ridgefield Tigers and warde Mustangs are both in the thick of the FCIAC playoff race with one loss apiece.

The Tigers are 6-1 overall and 5-1 in league play. After losing for the first time this season against unbeaten Greenwich, Ridgefield bounced back with a 3-1 win over Brien McMahon last Friday, handing the Senators their first loss of the year.

Warde won its first five games before stumbling against Trumbull, but the Mustangs have come back with two straight wins, beating Westhill and Wilton in 3-0 shutouts last week.

Girls Soccer: Darien at Ridgefield, 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6

The Darien Blue Wave and Ridgefield Tigers meet in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Darien (6-0-2) has not allowed a goal since its season opener and has outscored its opponents 18-0 through eight games. Last week, the Wave picked up wins over Stamford 1-0, and Norwalk 4-0.

Defending FCIAC champion Ridgefield (7-0-0) has allowed only two goals this season and has outscored its opponents 23-2. The Tigers’ last game was a 3-0 shutout of the Warde Mustangs last Thursday.

Ridgefield won last year’s meeting with Darien, 3-1.

Here’s the upcoming HAN Network sports schedule.

Tues., Oct. 4 — Field Hockey: Darien at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 5 — Volleyball: Ridgefield at Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 6 — Girls Soccer: Darien at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 11 — Girls Soccer: Westhill at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 13 — Volleyball: McMahon at Staples, 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 15 — Football: Wilton at St. Joseph, 2 p.m.